Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.74.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

