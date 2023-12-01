REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434,357 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.25% of REX American Resources worth $49,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 16.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.85 million, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $51.19.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $211.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on REX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on REX American Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

