Rhumbline Advisers Buys 64,106 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of ChargePoint worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $669.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.81. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

