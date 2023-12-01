Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Textainer Group worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 198.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Price Performance

TGH stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on TGH

Textainer Group Profile

(Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.