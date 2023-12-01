Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Helios Technologies worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.10 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.