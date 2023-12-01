Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIV opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 106,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $1,297,381.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 611,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,000.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 106,430 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $1,297,381.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 611,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,000.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 99,350 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,210,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,203,353 shares of company stock worth $221,066,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

