Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Core & Main were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,756,000 after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 895.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,138,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,626,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after acquiring an additional 73,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,597,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,847.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,360,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,706.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,597,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $468,847.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,335,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,500,627. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Get Our Latest Report on CNM

Core & Main Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $35.03 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $35.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.