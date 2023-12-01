Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720,894 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

DNA opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.31. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total value of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,712,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total value of $20,241,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,712,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,415,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

