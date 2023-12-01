Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Nelnet worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NNI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Nelnet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NNI opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 44.25 and a quick ratio of 44.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.52 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

