Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,564 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of PagerDuty worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $33,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $22,062,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,335,000 after purchasing an additional 549,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,933,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $10,913,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

PagerDuty Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

