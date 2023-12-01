Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of HashiCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $892,942.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,888.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,668. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.22.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

