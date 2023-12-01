RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Position Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,225,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.