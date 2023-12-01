Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 743,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 68.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 390,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 158,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 568,197 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROIV stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $70,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 611,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,249,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $70,223.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 611,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,249,984.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,203,353 shares of company stock valued at $221,066,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

