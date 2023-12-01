Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.10

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 4430825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Rover Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,097,370.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,780,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,432,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,730 shares of company stock worth $3,513,274. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rover Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,160,000 after buying an additional 680,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rover Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after buying an additional 388,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rover Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,215,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,651,000 after acquiring an additional 354,161 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its position in Rover Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,763,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 138,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $13,920,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

