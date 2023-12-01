Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Salesforce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.81.

Salesforce stock opened at $251.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $252.50. The company has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.52.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock worth $141,599,853. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

