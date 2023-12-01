Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Bank of America

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Salesforce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.81.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $251.89 on Thursday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $252.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $245.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $3,451,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,836,481.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,836,481.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,390 shares of company stock valued at $141,599,853 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

