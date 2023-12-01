Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 298.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schrödinger worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,311,000 after buying an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 69,962 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,966,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after acquiring an additional 681,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $26,567,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 185.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,867,000 after purchasing an additional 885,190 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Schrödinger Stock Down 1.2 %

SDGR stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.