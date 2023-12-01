Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.38% of Schrödinger worth $48,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.41. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

