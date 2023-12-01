Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $27,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

