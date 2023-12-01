Short Interest in Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Drops By 47.9%

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 278.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $118.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.33. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $117.60 and a twelve month high of $167.16.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

