Short Interest in Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Decreases By 28.0%

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 659,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 226.1 days.

Welcia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WLCGF opened at $17.49 on Friday. Welcia has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.49.

Welcia Company Profile

Welcia Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of drug stores with dispensing pharmacies in Japan. Its stores offer OTC products, cosmetics, household goods, food, and other products. The company also offers counseling, late-night, and long-term care services, as well as home-visit bathing and nursing care support services, as well as housing services for elderly people.

