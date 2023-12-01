Short Interest in WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Rises By 87.8%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WLDBF stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. WildBrain has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting segments. The Content Business segment is involved in the production of proprietary content, and licensing and distribution of content and royalties from owned IP.

