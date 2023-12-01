SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of SLM worth $26,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at $34,531,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM opened at $15.03 on Friday. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

