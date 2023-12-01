Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Guggenheim restated a sell rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.91.

Shares of SNOW opened at $187.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,535,487.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,938 shares of company stock worth $34,647,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

