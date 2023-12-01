Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a sell rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.91.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $187.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.93.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,938 shares of company stock valued at $34,647,430 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.