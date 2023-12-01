Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.91.

Snowflake stock opened at $187.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.93. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,938 shares of company stock valued at $34,647,430. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after buying an additional 80,039 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,509,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Snowflake by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 666,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 242,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Snowflake by 34.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

