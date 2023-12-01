S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.69% of S&T Bancorp worth $27,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

