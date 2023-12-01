Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Stepan worth $27,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after acquiring an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,881,000 after acquiring an additional 58,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 260,016 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $114.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.32%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

