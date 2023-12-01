Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,300 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $36.19.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.35%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $154,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $123,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,606.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $154,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,205 shares of company stock valued at $914,544 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

