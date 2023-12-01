Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,840,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,429,000 after buying an additional 431,617 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,157,000 after buying an additional 420,318 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VSTO. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $28.21 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.