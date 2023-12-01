Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Atlanta Braves worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

BATRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

