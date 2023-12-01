Swiss National Bank Buys 1,300 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,862 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Merchants by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

First Merchants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.