Swiss National Bank Buys 25,000 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 1,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 512,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 473,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 0.0 %

HESM opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $33.32.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 121.68%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

