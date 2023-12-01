Swiss National Bank Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 863,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 178,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,021 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,351,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 408,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Luminar Technologies

In related news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 965.60% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.