Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TPG were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,585,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. TPG had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $321.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,745.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPG. TheStreet raised shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

