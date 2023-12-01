Swiss National Bank Purchases 13,700 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,723,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,460,000 after acquiring an additional 260,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,817,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,476,000 after buying an additional 710,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after buying an additional 214,706 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $54,017.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

AGIO stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

