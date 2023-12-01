Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,800 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 90,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,708,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 128,979 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 323,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $3.64 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

