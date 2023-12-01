Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Clear Secure by 100.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Clear Secure by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Clear Secure by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Clear Secure by 7.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,066.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.