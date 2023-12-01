Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,300,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,493.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,508,680.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,067,237 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $113.31. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.51.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

