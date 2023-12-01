Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $660.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $551.91.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $543.23 on Thursday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $564.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.53 and a 200 day moving average of $458.39. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after acquiring an additional 246,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

