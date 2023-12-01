Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Increased to $620.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $551.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $543.23 on Thursday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $564.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.39.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

