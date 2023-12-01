The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.01

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 52078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $11,760,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

