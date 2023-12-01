TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TOWN. Stephens started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.92.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

