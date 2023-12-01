Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.

