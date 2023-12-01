WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,108,000. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,017,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 140,999 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $378.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.96.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.95.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

