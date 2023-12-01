West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE WFG opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.11%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

