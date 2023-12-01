Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $27.50 on Friday. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

