Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wilmar International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $27.50 on Friday. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.
About Wilmar International
