Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Winpak Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of WIPKF opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15.
About Winpak
