Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Winpak Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of WIPKF opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

