Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $619,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

