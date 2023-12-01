Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in November

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Woolworths Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of WLWHY opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.02. Woolworths has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

